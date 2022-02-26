Russia suspended from Council of Europe, says Italian minister

Russia’s membership in the Council of Europe has been suspended following the invasion of Ukraine, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said today. Russia has been part of the group since 1996.

“The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, of which Italy holds the presidency, has taken the decision to exclude the Russian Federation from its membership,” Di Maio said in a statement.

The group is a separate entity from the European Union, of which Russia is not a part. Currently, 47 countries are part of the council, including 27 from the European Union, and six observer nations (Canada, United States, Israel, Japan, Mexico and the Holy See).

“Italy considers this a necessary measure in light of Russia’s unacceptable military aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a serious violation of international law,” added the Italian.

The Council of Europe was formed after World War II to protect human rights and the rule of law across the continent.

Germany ‘open’ to cut Russia from Swift

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said today that the government is “open” to the possibility of cutting Russia off from the Swift international banking system. Ukraine defends this measure against Russia.

“We must intensify sanctions against Russia and that we are open to cutting Russia from the Swift international payments system. Just because we are thinking about the consequences of cutting Russia from Swift doesn’t mean we are against it,” Lindner said.

The statement comes after President Joe Biden said yesterday that the US and Europe are united in their efforts to tackle Russian aggression against Ukraine with aggressive sanctions. However, there was one area where he suggested disagreement: Russia’s exclusion from the Swift financial system.

The Belgian messaging service, formally known as the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications, connects more than 11,000 financial institutions worldwide. It is seen as a potential nuclear option in the sanctions world because if Russia were kicked out of Swift, the nation would essentially be cut off from much of the global financial system.

But doing so would not be straightforward and could come with its own set of complications for countries outside Russia, many of which rely on the country for energy, wheat and other commodities. That left some nations apprehensive about pulling the trigger on the measure.

Swift is a global cooperative of financial institutions that started in 1973, when 239 banks from 15 countries came together to figure out how best to handle cross-border payments.

This system does not hold or transfer funds, but allows banks and other financial companies to alert each other of upcoming transactions.

Blocking Russia from Swift would restrict the Kremlin’s ability to carry out international financial transactions, forcing importers, exporters and banks to find new ways to transmit payment instructions.

Because of Europe’s heavy dependence on Russian energy exports, analysts say, there is a reluctance among some eurozone leaders to take that step and risk those purchases, making doing business with Russia more expensive and complicated.

UK wants Russia out too

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been pushing for Russia to be removed from Swift, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said such a move should not be included in an EU sanctions package.

Biden argued yesterday that US sanctions on Russian financial institutions would be as important as pulling Russia out of Swift. In his assessment, expelling Russia from the platform remains “an option”, but that most of Europe is opposed to such a measure for the time being.

“It’s always an option,” Biden said. “But at the moment, that’s not the position the rest of Europe wants to take.