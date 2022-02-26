Russia threatens Finland and Sweden if countries try to join NATO

Finland and Sweden have been warned by Russia that they will suffer “damaging military and political consequences” if they try to join NATO. The statement was made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The statements were made at a press conference in the early afternoon of Friday, the 25th. Zakharova announced that the entry of Finland or Sweden to NATO would provoke a serious response from Moscow.

“We regard the Finnish government’s commitment to a military policy of non-alignment as an important factor in ensuring security and stability in northern Europe,” he said.

The statements came shortly after Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, thanked him on social media for the support offered by the two countries. In the posts, the Ukrainian president writes that Finland and Sweden are collaborating with Ukraine to build an “anti-war” and “anti-Putin” coalition.

