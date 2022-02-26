Russia-Ukraine conflict could raise the price of bread and gasoline in Brazil

The deflagration of war between Russia and Ukraine impacts not only the countries involved, but the world financial market. One of them is Brazil, which may suffer from high prices for several products, including Gasoline it’s the bread. Find out why next!

Many wheat and corn-based foods will become more expensive because both Russia and Ukraine are one of the world’s leading cereal producers. Together, countries are responsible for 15% of all wheat production on the planet. In the case of Ukraine, it owns 17% of all maize sold worldwide.

Bread price will rise

In the event of a prolonged conflict in the two regions, prices for cereal-based products should rise.

This is because Brazil is not yet self-sufficient in wheat and needs to import the cereal from other countries, such as the United States and Argentina, with prices negotiated in dollars.

Which can directly reflect on the price of products prepared with flour, for example, cookies, crackers and the famous French bread.

Gasoline can also increase

Russia’s invasions of Ukraine have pushed the price of a barrel of Brent crude to $100, its highest market value since 2014.

Like cereals, Russia is also one of the world’s major oil producers. And with international sanctions, trading the product on the exchanges will take a big hit, putting a lot of pressure on prices.

Considering that Petrobras adopts a pricing policy based on the flow of the international market, it is likely that the price of gasoline will reach high levels in the next few days.