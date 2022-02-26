Russia vetoes resolution condemning UN Security Council invasion of Ukraine; Brazil votes in favor | Ukraine and Russia

Russia has vetoed the UN Security Council resolution that would have served to condemn the invasion of Ukraine on Friday (25). It was the only country to vote against, but its vote has veto power.

The resolution received the favorable vote of 11 of the 15 members of the Council, among them Brazil, which occupies a temporary seat on the council. China, the United Arab Emirates and India abstained.

The US Representative, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, was the first to speak at the Security Council meeting.

“We also saw Russians protesting against Putin’s attitudes, they don’t want to see innocent people dying for his ambition. We have a solemn obligation not to turn our backs on Ukrainians,” he said.

Brazil’s ambassador to the UN, Ronaldo Costa Filho, said that the security council must act urgently in the face of Russian aggression.

“The framing of the use of force against Ukraine as an act of aggression, a precedent rarely used in this Council, signals to the world the seriousness of the situation,” Costa Filho told the Council.

This was the first time that Brazil officially manifested itself calling against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.