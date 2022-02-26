Russian Army Attacks Kiev, US May Rescue Ukrainian President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (photo: HANDOUT) The dawn of this Saturday (26/2) will be confrontational in the streets of Kiev, Ukraine. The Russian army has arrived in the vicinity of the Ukrainian capital and is trying to take over a military base and an electrical power station.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in the capital, which could be taken over by the Russians in the next few hours. According to the American newspaper Washington Post, the United States is prepared to rescue the Ukrainian president and prevent him from being captured by the Russians or killed.

Zelensky refused to leave the country. In a video posted on social media, he called on soldiers and civilians to resist Russian attacks in Kiev. “We cannot lose the capital. I speak to our defenders, men and women on all fronts: tonight, the enemy will use all their strength to breach our defenses in the most vile, harsh and inhumane way. They will attempt an attack.” declared Zelensky.

Weapons were distributed to civilians, who were also told to prepare Molotov cocktails. Until midnight this Saturday, there were already records of explosions in various parts of the Ukrainian capital.

Some civilians are hiding in bomb shelters in the capital.

Ukrainian forces claimed to have repelled a night “attack” by Russian troops on Victory Avenue, one of Kiev’s main arteries. “The attack was repelled,” the Ukrainian army said in a message on its Facebook account.

In central Kiev, AFP journalists heard loud explosions overnight.

In another statement, the Ukrainian army also reported “heavy fighting” in progress in Vasilkov, about thirty kilometers southwest of Kiev, where the Russians “attempt to drop paratroopers”. The Ukrainian army had previously reported the destruction of an IL-76 military transport aircraft in that area.