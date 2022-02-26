Russian attack raises radiation in Chernobyl, says Ukrainian embassy official | Ukraine and Russia

The charge d’affaires of the Ukrainian embassy in Brasilia, Anatoliy Tkach, said on Friday (25) that the country’s nuclear agency recorded “higher than normal radiation levels” in Chernobyl.

On Thursday, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine. According to Ukrainian officials, on the same day, Russian troops took over the region where the Chernobyl nuclear waste dump is located – an area that was the scene of the biggest nuclear accident in history.

“Radiation measuring devices are detecting higher levels than normal. Serious breach of safety regulations. We believe it was caused by the movement of heavy weapons.” [russos]tanks that raised radioactive dust into the air,” explained Anatoliy Tkach.

According to Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires, “there could be an environmental catastrophe.” The information was provided by the country’s nuclear agency.

Strongest reaction from Brazil

Regarding the Brazilian government’s stance, the representative stressed that Ukrainian diplomats are maintaining dialogue with the Itamaraty and hope that Brazil will make a “stronger condemnation” of the Russian invasion.

“Everyone watching what Brazil’s position will be in voting on the resolution because this will be Brazil’s official position. We expect stronger statements of condemnation from Brazil [ao ataque]”, Tkach said.

Earlier, the representative had already said that he expected a “stronger” reaction from Brazil.

A meeting of the UN Security Council is scheduled for this afternoon. Representatives of the embassies that make up the G7 — a group made up of Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and the United States — met this Friday (25) in Brasília, and also defended that the Brazilian government condemn the invasion of Russia. to Ukraine during the meeting.

President Jair Bolsonaro has yet to comment on the Russian attack. On Thursday night (24), in a live broadcast, he disallowed Vice President Hamilton Mourão, who condemned the Russian attack for disrespecting Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a note calling for a halt to “hostilities” in Ukraine, but did not condemn the invasion. The Itamaraty also said that it follows the military operations “with grave concern”.