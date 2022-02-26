Russian invasion of Ukraine has little impact on chip industry

Country is one of the largest suppliers of neon for chip manufacturing

The tech industry had been experiencing a period of shortage since the beginning of the pandemic. The production of various items, such as cell phones, video game consoles, processors and video cards were hampered by several issues involving logistics that disrupted the routine of the companies that produced these items. And when the sector was slowly normalizing, a new “hindrance” appeared.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine started this Thursday (24), in addition to all the terrible consequences that it can bring to the Ukrainian people, this clash will also affect the technology industry; more specifically the chip sector.

Repercussions of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

The industry expects there will be limited supply chain disruption as many companies still have inventories and make diversified purchases. But if this conflict continues for a longer period, there could be a significant impact on chip production.

This is because Ukraine supplies more than 90% of semiconductor-grade neon to the US, which is vital in the application of lasers used to manufacture chips. In addition, gas, a by-product of Russian steelmaking, is purified in Ukraine, according to the Techcet, a market research company. To complement the situation negatively, palladium, a metal that is used in sensors, memory components and several other applications, is widely produced in Russia, which is the source of 35% of the palladium used in the United States.

“Chip makers aren’t feeling any direct impact, but companies that supply the materials to make semiconductors buy gases, including neon and palladium, from Russia and Ukraine.“, said a Japanese chip industry source who spoke on condition of anonymity. “Availability of these materials is already tight, any additional pressure on supply could push up prices. This, in turn, can lead to higher chip prices.“

The chief executive of the South Korean memory chip maker SK HynixLee Seok-hee, said the company has secured large volume of raw material for chip production and that “no need to worry“.



THE Intel said he did not anticipate any impact. THE GlobalFoundries said he did not expect a direct risk and had the flexibility to seek raw material sources outside Russia or Ukraine, as did the Taiwanese chipmaker, United Microelectronics.

Many companies appear to be better prepared than in recent years, thanks to other disruptions and conflicts. However, this is a unique moment, even more so because of the sanctions imposed by other countries on Russia and how everything will unfold from now on in the resolution of this conflict that affects not only several markets around the world, but the lives of the country’s citizens.

