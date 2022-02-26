Russian soldiers advance to the outskirts of Kiev | National Journal

The bombings in Kiev have announced that there is no longer any safe place. THE Ukraine began blowing up bridges to slow the Russian advance. A woman, filmed praying in the capital, no longer has faith in the Ukrainian tanks that reinforced, this Friday (25), the defense of the capital.

Russian troops accelerated with full force. Less than 9 kilometers from the heart of the government, the people of Obolon recorded the unbelievable: a combatant jumps out of a military vehicle. He was met with heavy gunfire.

A tank appears in combat and switches lanes, encountering a civilian’s car. Shocked driver needs help. The Ukrainian armed forces, too.

The government promised to distribute 18,000 weapons to citizens. The Defense Ministry taught the population to prepare Molotov cocktails, and the request is for the periphery to defend the capital with incendiary bombs.

Vladimir Putin’s war tore families apart. All Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 are banned from leaving the country.. Ukraine called up recruits and reservists from all regions. A man with a ring in his hand will soon touch weapons.

The mayor of Kiev has warned that the enemy wants to bring the capital to its knees. Vitali Klitschko and his brother, also a former world boxing champion, said the city suffers from saboteurs in the service of Russia. The two warned that they will not run away from the fight.

The Ukrainian government recounts stories of collective sacrifice, such as 13 border guards on a small island in the Black Sea who refused to surrender. The Russian warship reportedly bombed the group, which will receive posthumous honors as war heroes.

Russia landed armored vehicles along the coast of the Black Sea and Azov. The soldiers also left Crimea through Kherson and advanced to other cities.

Russian troops scattered to the east. The Russians entered Donetsk from Belgorod. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, saw fierce fighting. The Russian agency Interfax reported an offensive by separatists in Luhansk.

In the north, the soldiers would have invaded through Senkivka, a crossroads on the border with Ukraine, Russia and Belarus. The advances towards Kiev would have gone through Ivankiv and Chernihiv.

The Russian government has announced that it has taken over Hostomel airport, another strategic point to reach the capital.

The Ukrainian president insisted on proving that he is still standing in the capital. Volodymyr Zelensky told him he is target number 1 and knew the family would be number 2.

Faced with so many losses, Ukraine’s president has waved the possibility of negotiating neutrality, ruling out a NATO membership.

The Kremlin has announced that it is ready to send a delegation to Minsk. Negotiation with Ukraine in the capital of Belarus would be on Russian terms: there will be no conversation if the Ukrainians do not lay down their weapons.

Vladimir Putin repeated that the neighboring government is Nazi and made up of addicts – an accusation that no one in NATO subscribes to. All allies see Zelensky as the head of a democratic government.

The Russian president also said that “it would be much easier to talk to you”, addressing the Ukrainian army. He called for a coup d’état, for the military to “take power into their own hands” and “don’t let their families become human shields”.

International NGOs have accused the Russian government of bombing civilian areas in Ukraine. Save the Children and Amnesty International have called on the UK and other Western countries to take in refugees. The British prime minister agreed that the humanitarian impact of this conflict is bound to be enormous.

Russian air strikes destroyed a building. On site, it’s the Ukrainian national anthem that comforts the broken family. Her mother almost died. Oksana’s blood is still fresh on the frame. She says the explosion threw her body from the bed and into the hallway.