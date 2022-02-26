Russian space agency threatens to deorbit the ISS towards the US; understand

Possible sanctions against the Russian space program could have disastrous consequences for the country’s adversaries amid Russia’s conflict with Ukraine. The warning came from Dmitry Rogozin, director of the Russian space agency. roscosmos, in some posts on Twitter. He seemed to suggest, in a threatening tone, space debris impacts not only on the United States, but also on other countries that are against Russia.

Rogozin’s speeches come after US President Joe Biden announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. The aim is to sever Russia’s economic ties with the rest of the world and, consequently, freeze its space industry. Thus, Rogozin warned that these new sanctions against the Russian space program will have serious consequences.

“If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from uncontrolled deorbiting and falling into the United States” via Twitter Translate https://t.co/OGfFdOewVu — Loren Grush (@lorengrush) February 24, 2022

Rogozin suggested problems after the deorbit of the International Space Station (ISS). “If you guys block cooperation with us, who will prevent the ISS from carrying out an uncontrolled orbit and crashing into the United States?” he said. In another publication, he ironically suggested the option of letting the 500-tonne structure of the station descend towards other countries.

In this case, the director of Roscosmos asked a scenario in which the orbital laboratory would be deorbited towards India and China. “Do you want to threaten them with a scenario like that? The ISS does not pass through Russia, so the risks are all up to you,” he wrote. Rogozin highlighted that, even so, Russia continues to produce its own spacecraft, through the expansion of the production of necessary components and devices in the national territory.

Finally, the director complained about how sanctions can destroy space competition, and that Biden’s actions would undermine collaboration between Russia and the United States to train their astronauts. “Do you want to ban all countries from launching their ships with the most reliable Russian rockets in the world?” he added.

How does Russia’s crisis with Ukraine affect NASA?

With the invasion of Ukraine, Russia is politically isolating itself from the rest of the world, but the consequences of the attack should also reach the country’s space program.

Rogozin is very close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and he made his position clear in the midst of the conflict: he highlighted that he values ​​the professional relationship with NASA, but that he was unhappy with the policies applied by the United States to Russia.

We really value our professional relationship with @NASAbut as a Russian and citizen of Russia, I am completely unhappy with the sometimes openly hostile US policy towards my country. — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) February 22, 2022

In 2011, NASA ended the space shuttle program and, as a result, had to rely on Russian Soyuz spacecraft to send its astronauts to the ISS. However, in 2020, SpaceX changed the game by launching the first American astronauts aboard the Crew Dragon capsule to the station, through the Commercial Crew program. From there, the US space agency no longer had to rely on Russia to bring astronauts to the station.

With the availability of Crew Dragon capsules, and the consequent regular and reliable access to space, NASA is in a position to go through the Russian crisis of this moment. In a scenario in which US rockets and spacecraft launched from US soil were not available, it is likely that the space agency will have to face the choice of submitting to Russian demands or, who knows, abandoning the International Space Station.

A representative for Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, said the space agency will continue to work with international partners to maintain continuous and safe operations on the station. With the recent Russian aggressions and the country’s plans to abandon the ISS and launch its own facilities, it is not known exactly how the ISS activities will turn out.

So, even if the situation changes, NASA remains in a strong position, as it can count on SpaceX — and, in the future, on other partner companies of the Commercial Crew Program.

