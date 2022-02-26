Russians have an overwhelming arsenal of weapons

Russia’s war power cannot be measured only by the nuclear arsenal inherited from the Cold War. The country, which started a war against Ukraine on Thursday (24), has increased its investments in the armed forces since 2010 and has undergone a process of modernization, according to the annual publication. The military balance 2021, published by the IISS (The international Institute for Strategic Studies).

The country currently spends around US$ 61 billion (R$ 312 billion) a year on Defense and is among those that invest the most in the area, along with the United States, China, India and Saudi Arabia.

Follow the latest news about the conflict in Ukraine on UOL News:

“After the fall of the Soviet Union, Russia went through serious economic problems that had an impact on its ability to maintain its armed forces, impacting its quality and modernity”, explains internationalist João Pedro Sá Teles, a security specialist. “But in recent years the Russians have been making a deliberate effort to reverse this situation. It is a trend of renewal and modernization that goes back more than a decade.”

This gives Russia the ability to take swift action, according to the IISS. “The modernization process that Russia is going through involves both nuclear and conventional capabilities”, explains Marcelo Valença, professor of International Relations at the Naval War College.

Image: Art / UOL

According to him, the country has the know-how, expertise and resources to carry out a large-scale conventional war. “The attacks against Ukraine on all three fronts show that. It started with air attacks, then there were naval attacks and land attacks. It is an overwhelming conventional power that far surpasses Ukraine’s national defenses”, he adds.

What does all this investment mean in practical terms? First, the Russian military has 900,000 men and women and 2 million more reservists, compared to 209,000 active military personnel in Ukraine and another 900,000 reservists, according to the IISS. “It is important to say that these 900,000 are not all mobilized. Russia has a huge border, including with China, and needs to keep soldiers mobilized elsewhere”, explains Sá Teles.

On the eve of the invasion, Russia had more than 150,000 troops encircling Ukraine. “Russia’s numerical advantage means, however, that in the long term the country has a greater capacity to mobilize if the war extends,” he adds.

Tanks, missiles and jets

In addition, Russia has Iskander missiles, capable of detonating common and nuclear bombs up to 500 kilometers across its border. It also has more than 10,000 tanks, and this year it started mass-producing the T-14 Armada. The vehicle adapts better to terrain and carries more powerful and longer-range missiles, and can reach 90 kilometers per hour.

The air force is mainly composed of the sophisticated Sukhoi SU-35 jets. But Russia has already gone a step further and acquired fifth-generation SU-57 fighter jets capable of competing with the modern US air force.

From a naval point of view, Russia has ships stationed in the Black Sea, such as the Kiev-class aircraft carrier Minsk, which also serves as a missile-launch cruiser; or the Pyotr Morgunov, a landing ship capable of carrying up to 30 armored vehicles. the fleet russian It also has nuclear submarines capable of hitting targets at 200 kilometers, such as the georgy pobedonosets.

“It is characteristic of the great military powers, such as the United States, China and Russia, to have absolutely complete conventional forces, with significant military capacity in all possible niches”, explains Sá Teles.

Police officers inspect fragments of a missile that fell on a street in the capital Kiev, shortly after Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. Image: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

These are elements that few armed forces have, such as attack planes, reconnaissance planes, cruise missiles — used mainly in the early stages of the war, to derail Ukraine’s military infrastructure —, long-range defense missiles, among other types of weaponry. .

It was with all this conventional military apparatus that Russia arrived in Kiev this Friday (25). “Russian military strategy so far tries to prevent any breach of Ukraine’s reaction. The country has increased its entry points, using Moldova and Belarus as invasion allies, to make it difficult to concentrate troops.” [do país inimigo] and infiltrate through porous lines”, explains Valença. “It’s like a mouth closing over Ukraine.”

Nuclear weapons

In addition to conventional forces, Russia has the largest number of nuclear weapons in the world. There are about 4,500 warheads, 1,600 of which are operational — a figure similar to that of the United States. Vladimir Putin demonstrated his country’s military might during maneuvers on February 19. On the occasion, he exhibited two models of hypersonic missiles, ballistic and cruise missiles, among others.

One of them is the mighty Tsirkon, a hypersonic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead. Generally speaking, hypersonic weapons exceed the speed of sound by five times, exceeding 6,100 km/h. The mighty Tsirkon, however, reaches around 11,000 km/h.

However, Russia’s nuclear weapons play a more strategic than tactical role. “We will not see them being used on the battlefield. But, in the strategic field, it prevents the interference of another foreign power”, said Sá Teles.

The explanation recalls Putin’s threat on Thursday: “Whoever interferes will have consequences never before experienced in history,” said the Russian president, in a message to the United States and NATO.