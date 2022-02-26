Satellite Images Show More Troops and Helicopters in Belarus | Ukraine and Russia

Satellite images taken on Friday showed several large detachments of ground forces and about 150 transport helicopters in southern Belarus, near the Ukrainian border, a private US company said.
Satellite imagery shows helicopters and vehicles at VD Bolshoy Bokov airfield, Belarus, near the Ukrainian border, in this satellite photo taken on Feb. 25, 2022. — Photo: Courtesy of Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
The footage showed a large detachment of helicopters near the town of Chojniki in Belarus, which had more than 90 helicopters parked on a road with the detachment stretching for a few kilometers.
The images also showed a large mobilization of ground forces with several hundred vehicles in convoy position in various fields.
Satellite imagery shows the deployment of ground forces, northeast of Chojniki, Belarus, near the Ukrainian border, in this satellite photo taken on Feb 25, 2022 — Photo: Courtesy of Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
The images released by Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.
Satellite imagery shows a large helicopter deployment southeast of Chojniki, Belarus, near the Ukrainian border, in this satellite photo taken on Feb 25, 2022 — Photo: Courtesy of Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS