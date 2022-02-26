See if you have forgotten money in PIS/Pasep

Attention worker! You may be entitled to values ​​and not know it. recently the Central Bank (BC) reported that about 38.92 million people have an amount equal to R$ 27.71 billion forgotten in Brazilian banks.

The funds may originate from several operations involving financial institutions, but in this case, we are talking about the Shares of the PIS/Pasepthe right of more than 10 million workers.

To find out if you have amounts receivable, go to:

site ; and

; and Enter your CPF number (individuals) or CNPJ (companies).

PIS/Pasep Quotas

According to Federal Savings Bankabout 10.6 million people will be able to withdraw their quotas from the PIS/Pasep, which accumulates more than R$ 23 billion. In short, the benefit is intended for citizens who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1988.

The deadline for withdrawing the values ​​from the PIS/Pasep will end on June 1, 2025. Amounts that are not withdrawn after that date will be considered abandoned, with the Federal Government being the new owner.

It is worth mentioning that in cases where the holder has died, his heir or dependent may withdraw the benefit. However, you will need to provide supporting documentation.

To request the withdrawal of quotas, simply access the FGTS and follow the following steps:

Tap on the “My Withdrawals” tab and then on “Other Withdrawal Situations”; Once this is done, select the “PIS/Pasep” option and indicate an account at any banking institution to receive the amounts.

Generally speaking, the withdrawal operation is simple. If the worker is still alive, just go to a Caixa branch with original identification document. In the case of withdrawal by the heirs, it will be necessary to appear at the Caixa branch with one of the following documents:

Death certificate of the family member and declaration of a dependent entitled to a pension for death issued by the INSS ; or

; or Death certificate and the certificate or declaration of a dependent entitled to a death pension issued by the employer; or

The court order designating the beneficiaries to the withdrawal; or

The public deed of inventory.

How to consult?

To check if the worker or heir is entitled to the redemption, just contact Caixa Econômica Federal, remembering that it is still possible to access the FGTSthe Caixa website and internet banking, to consult entitlement to the benefit.