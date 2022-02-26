see six possibilities of what can happen in the region

Zelensky’s troops try to prevent Russian forces from invading Ukraine (Photo: ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian invasion of Ukraine began last Thursday

Putin recognized Luhansk and Donetsk territories as independent

To CNN, analysts presented six possibilities of what could happen in the region in the future

Since last Thursday (24), Russia invaded Ukraine and the situation in the region is uncertain. Vladimir Putin’s troops are in the capital, Kiev, which is under repeated bombings. Still, control of the city is still with the Ukrainians.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, says the country is defending itself, without the help of the United States. According to UK intelligence, the key cities are still under the control of the Ukrainians and the resistance was greater than imagined.

International policy analysts Nathan Hodge and Tara John told CNN that there are several possibilities for what could happen next. Among the six hypotheses listed, there is the idea that Luhansk and Donetsk become a “Crimea 2.0” or the establishment of a government friendly to Russia.

Here are six possibilities of what could happen in Ukraine after the Russian invasion, according to political analysts:

Annexation of Crimea 2.0

Before invading Ukraine, Putin recognized the independence of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions as independent republics and could annex the regions, where there are Russian separatists – that is, independent forces that consider themselves Russian and would like to leave Ukraine.

According to Hodge and John, if Russia gains control of the city of Odessa, where there is an important port, it is possible to believe that Putin’s troops would increase the annexed territory.

Divide Ukrainian territory

Putin declared that he sees Ukrainians and Russians as one people. If the Russian president considers dividing the country, Ukraine would tend to keep the territory to the west, while Russia would focus its attentions to the east.

Historian Alexander Etkind told CNN that Ukraine could have a scenario similar to that of Germany during the Cold War.

A pro-Russian state

Another possibility raised by experts is that the government of Volodymyr Zelensky would be overthrown by Russian forces. With that, Putin could put a pro-Russian government in charge of Ukraine.

Throughout this Friday (25), Vladimir Putin insulted the Ukrainian government and called authorities in the neighboring country “drug addicts and neo-Nazis”. Although Zelensky was democratically elected, Putin suggests he is not a “legitimate” president.

Occupation without violence

Russia claims that it does not want to occupy Ukraine. Still, it is possible to imagine a scenario in which Russian forces try to impose their own rules on the invaded country, even without the use of force.

Such a decision could undermine important pillars of Ukrainian democracy, such as a free press, freedom to protest and others. In Russia, on the other hand, it is common for opponents to be arrested and the press not to have the same freedom of action.

violent occupation

Despite the possibility of carrying out a non-violent occupation, analysts believe that there is a possibility of a more violent action by Russia on Ukrainian territory, without regard for human rights.

In the Syrian war, for example, Putin supported President Bashar al-Assad with air force, bombing opposition groups and hitting entire neighborhoods in the process.

republic of fear

In the analysts’ view, the Putin government could also use domestic forces to arrest opponents and dissidents, to keep them out of political life.

When Crimea was annexed in 2014, Ukrainians living in the country had to deal with Russian forces.