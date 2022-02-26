See what to consume to boost your immunity

Antioxidants fight free radicals in our body, which in turn are produced during oxidation or by external factors. Thus, issues such as pollution, viruses and cigarettes can influence the increase of free radicals. There is also a risk of developing cancer in our body when we are not properly protected. Therefore, always invest in antioxidant foods to ensure a healthy body.

antioxidant food tips

Most fruits have reserves of antioxidants that are sufficient to supply us daily, especially citrus and red ones. Therefore, never miss lemon, orange, guava, strawberry or grapes in your home, as these fruits are essential for maintaining immunity.

Olive oil is a complete food, as it offers a number of contributions to our health. After all, there are robust reserves of monounsaturated fats, which will serve as both anti-inflammatories and antioxidants. So invest in adding olive oil to your meals to enjoy these benefits.

This grain is well known for being able to eliminate toxins from our body, since it is rich in fiber and, therefore, it manages to regulate our intestines. However, it also serves as a powerful antioxidant, which ensures the protection of our immunity. With this, someone who always eats oatmeal has a more protected and healthy body.

In flaxseed, you find properties such as omega 3 and fiber, but also antioxidants. In addition, flaxseed works as a kind of natural anti-inflammatory, which helps keep our body in full working order. By the way, eating flaxseed also ensures that there is hormonal regulation, and therefore prevents various diseases.

In addition to being very tasty and also rich in water, cucumber can be a great natural antioxidant. But that’s not all, it is also recommended to eat cucumbers to prevent diseases such as hypertension and heart or kidney failure, as it is a diuretic. Not to mention that he is rich in vitamin A and C, anti-inflammatory and has important mineral salts for our body.