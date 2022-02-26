Servers approve request for restructuring and solution for the health plan

Photo: DISCLOSURE – Simcat says that more than 450 servers participated in the assembly

Guilherme Gandini

Boss Editor

Posted on 02/25/2022

The municipal servers of Catanduva participated in an assembly promoted by the Union of Municipal Employees and Public Servants – Simcat and approved the agenda regarding the 2022 collective bargaining agreement and other claims of the category. The activity was conducted by the president of the entity, Roberto José de Souza, on the night of Wednesday, 23.

According to Simcat, the agenda that will be sent to the City Hall will have as topics the recomposition of the inflation of the last 3 years, restructuring of the levels and incorporation of the Fundeb gratification, guaranteeing the IPCA or UFRC index in the salary recomposition of the server annually, forwarding of a bill guaranteeing the right to the permanence allowance.

The agenda, according to Simcat, was unanimously approved by more than 450 employees who attended the meeting. Among the arguments is the high inflation and the two years without readjustment, due to the pandemic. The accumulated IPCA, used as a reference, should be in the range of 10%.

Regarding the restructuring of job levels, the director of Simcat, Pedro Cerose, emphasizes that 72% of the employees are from the lowest levels. “We would like the City Hall to fix the lives of all these employees, this is an agenda of the collective bargaining agreement and the servers voted yes to this agenda: to demand the City Hall to restructure levels 1 to 8”, he says.

The objective is for the base salary of these employees to be high, favoring them even in retirement.

Regarding the health plan, the issue involves legal imbroglio. Currently, City Hall transfers 7% of the salary of each civil servant so that the IPMC – Municipal Social Security Institute pays the benefit. The server completes the rest, already discounted from the payroll.

The problem is that this conduct is questioned by the Public Ministry and the fear of the servers is that, at any time, the benefit could be lost. Simcat’s proposal is for City Hall to increase salaries by 5.5% and the public servant will pay for his plan directly. The management of the contract with the health operator would continue to be intermediated by the IPMC.

“So that we don’t run the risk of losing the health plan, there is this formula, that the City Hall transfers 5.5% of the employees’ salary, because then it is regularized, as a specific increase to pay the health plan with the IPMC. If in the future he no longer wants the health plan, this percentage is left to him as a salary increase”, explains Cerose.

On social media, the Secretary of Administration, Richard Casal, who represented Mayor Father Osvaldo at the Simcat assembly, said that the dialogue will continue.

“We will sit down with Simcat again and review the agenda. We are already studying a fair percentage of salary adjustment for 2022 and also a historic restructuring in favor of employees. We will do the best we can, within the legality and economic conditions of the City Hall”, he promised.