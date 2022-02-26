Shakhtar CEO says club is “looking for options” to help foreigners leave | international football

Shakhtar Donetsk published a statement this Saturday morning from its executive director, Sergei Palkin, regarding the club’s situation amid the Ukraine’s war with Russia . He said the institution is “looking for options” to help players and their families leave the country.

“I’m in Kiev now. Most of the players and members of the coaching staff, as well as their families, are in Kiev. We are trying to find options for the evacuation of our foreigners and their families. As far as we know, Solomon and Tetê are already out of Ukraine,” Palkin said.

At least 12 Brazilian players from Shakhtar’s squad are still in a makeshift bunker at the Opera Hotel in Kiev, along with family members and members of the coaching staff.

Players remain in a hotel bunker in Kiev and ask the Brazilian government for help; watch

1 of 2 Sergei Palkin, executive director of Shakhtar Donetsk — Photo: Getty Images Sergei Palkin, executive director of Shakhtar Donetsk — Photo: Getty Images

Shakhtar Donetsk’s CEO stated that club employees are in their homes, shelters, bunkers and in subway stations. At the moment, there are no records of deaths of people linked to the club or their family members.

“We’re sheltered where it’s safest. Whenever possible, we try to evacuate people and their families. We try to maintain internal communication, exchange information, help each other.

Shakhtar Donetsk’s executive director also appealed to the clubs he usually plays against in the Champions League (the Ukrainian team is a constant presence in the tournament) to put political pressure on the end of the war.

— The global community needs to stop this as soon as possible. I ask the clubs we play against – most of them are Europe’s elite – as well as Uefa and the millions of fans to give Ukraine as much support as possible at this time. I experienced a lot with Shakhtar, but personally the biggest victory in my life will be winning this war for the independence of Ukraine,” he declared.

Controversial, Shakhtar owner is accused of pro-Russia link and symbolizes tensions in Ukraine