Ship fire could force Lamborghini to restart Aventador line

The freighter Felicity Ace, which caught fire last week, taking about 4,000 Volkswagen Group cars from Germany to the United States – including Porsches, Bentleys, Audis and Volkswagen’s own vehicles – also had Lamborghini models in its cargo.

And according to Andrea Baldi, CEO of Lamborghini in North America, the models present in the vessel can be quite complicated to replace for its buyers. In an interview with Automotive News, the executive admitted that the main problem is the Lamborghini Aventador, which is already sold out and out of production.

O UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and curiosities about the automotive universe.

Baldi says that if the fire is confirmed to have damaged Aventador models, the brand will have to find a way to restart production, as the cars on the vessel were sold out. Models of the Huracán and Urus were also present, according to Baldi.

“The car is sold out, so there is always the possibility of some cancellation on the 563 units to allow the replacement of the Aventador, but I prefer to hope that, for now, the few Aventador that are on the ship are safe,” he said.

In the worst case, he believes the fire could mean that customers have to wait six months for deliveries of their cars.

Instagram owner don_huayra, a Mexican car collector, said a Lamborghini Huracán he had ordered was on the ship. “I have some very bad news for you. We have just been informed that unfortunately our Huracán STO was on the ship that caught fire. We had been waiting for this car for over 1 year and it was about to arrive. I leave you a picture of what it looked like the specification.”

Total damage to the vessel could reach US$ 350 million (R$ 1.7 billion). All 22 crew members were rescued.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.