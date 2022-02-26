Shoptime website is back up and running after four days down | Technology

The Shoptime website, of the Americanas SA group, returned to work this Friday (25th), after four days of suspension due to a “security incident”.

The online stores of two other group companies, Americanas and Submarino, were re-established on Wednesday (23). On the other hand, Sou Barato is still offline.

Was it a hack attack? What is known about the case

If you use the same password on other services, it’s better to change it, says expert

In a statement on Wednesday, Americanas said it is restoring its e-commerce stores “gradually and safely”, and added that it was the victim of a security incident, but that “there is no evidence of compromise of the databases”.

The problem began after the company registered an “unauthorized access” on its servers last Saturday (19).

After suffering instability, the pages of Americanas and Submarino went offline on Sunday (20). The following day, Shoptime and Sou Barato were also unavailable to consumers, as were the apps of the group’s brands.

Measures announced by Americanas

Americanas announced, on Wednesday (24), the expansion of service hours and deadlines for exchange and technical assistance of orders to minimize losses to customers.

Among the measures announced, the company said that the opening hours will be extended on the online and telephone channels, from Monday to Saturday, from 8 am to 8 pm and on Sundays, from 8 am to 2 pm.

In addition, the deadlines for exchange, repentance of orders and technical assistance will also be longer, considering the 4 brands:

for repentance, they will go from 7 to 15 days, counted from the date of delivery of the products to the customer;

exchange and return due to manufacturing defect, the 30 days will be extended to 45, with the guarantee of service, even in case of refusal by the manufacturer or importer;

legal warranty will change to 105 days, even if the manufacturer or importer refuses. Today the deadline is 90 days.

Americanas also promises to contact customers who have not received order confirmations and who have not communicated with the company’s service channels.

In the case of complaints due to delays or occurrences related to the delivery flow, the questions will be dealt with in priority and answered within 2 working days.

The company is clearing up customer queries on the My Account channels on websites and apps, and at 4003-4848 (American), 4003-9898 (Shoptime), 4003-5544 (Submarine).

At around 6:40 pm on Thursday, the Shoptime and Sou Barato websites were still offline, as were their apps.

In contact with Twitter users, Americanas’ profile admitted that the problem could delay deliveries of purchases made in its online stores. Submarino and Shoptime customers receive the same messages.

The brand’s relationship team also responded that the store is “prioritizing the normalization of deliveries of orders already made” for some users.

The physical stores of Americanas were not affected by the problem and are operating normally, informs the company.