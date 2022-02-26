Smith Machine Dangers: Mexico Gym Death Raises Instructor Alert

At shocking images of a young woman who died with a gym weight in Mexico earlier this week caused many Physical Education instructors to return to warn of dangers existing not only in the apparatus that caused the tragedy, but in all environments frequented by those who want to keep fit and healthy.

In the fateful episode that took place in cuauhtemocthe woman tried to lift a metal bar 180 kg in the extremities and when releasing the device from the support, over your shoulders, you end up having the neck crushed against the base after falling.

Physical Education teacher, gym instructor and personal trainer Allan da Silva Carvalho, who works in the 14 years agohe explained to the Forum what exactly happened in the fatal case in Mexico, even pointing out how would the error have occurred who took the student’s life.

“What happened in Mexico was on the weight machine called the Smith Machine. The device has a lock to limit the displacement of the bar, however, a bench was added just below and contributed to the young woman being pressed even before the lock came into action”explained Alan.

According to the instructor, accidents of this type are not common, but they can occur. He cited a relatively similar situation that ended up causing serious and irreversible damage to a regular at a carioca establishment.

“Bodybuilding is one of the safest methods of training, because you control the dose, the weight, which makes incidents like this rare. Fatal accidents like this, despite being uncommon, can affect any bodybuilder, either through total inattention or unnecessary and dangerous executions, as was the case of a woman in Rio de Janeiro, a while ago, who, when reproducing an abdominal while suspended upside down, a movement performed by a blogger, she fell and ended up becoming a quadriplegic”recalls the professional.

Playing or being distracted in a gym it’s not a good ideapoints out Allan, who leaves recommendations for everyone who goes to these places to exercise.

“Definitely, the bodybuilding gym is no place for jokes. Especially on machines that have free weights. It is always necessary to be extra careful when making the necessary adjustments, especially regarding weight and load”alerts the personal trainer.

most common accidents

Fernando Valido He is also a Physical Education professional and works as a personal trainer and gym instructor almost 20 years ago. he told the Forum what are the most common accidents in the place where you work, but first clarified what are normally the initial factors for something bad to happen.

“A lot of accidents happen in gyms. This is often caused by the misuse of devices, combined with little information from students on how to use them. They need to know the best type of weight for each piece of machinery, as well as understand the best way to perform each movement. We also see people, often, wanting to show their ability to their colleague next to them, or trying to overcome their own limits, and this can end badly”contextualized.

O bench pressone of the exercises more common performed in gyms, according to Valido, it can be dangerous if not done with guidance and knowledge correct.

“A very common accident occurs when students do the bench press, whether the bench press or incline bench press, indicated for the pectoral area. The person lies down to perform the movement and, perhaps due to fatigue, or due to lack of technique or excess load, they end up letting the bar fall on their rib cage, which can result in serious injuries”said the staff.

But the list of dangers in the exercises don’t stop there.

“Another exercise that usually causes problems is the stiff, which works on the hamstrings. The student takes the bar and flexes the body, descending towards the ground. If whoever performs this movement does not have a refined technique and a preparation consistent with the exercise, they may even have serious injuries in the lumbar region”added Valido.

You elbows also tend to pay dearly when the visitor not know how to perform correctly a movement, forgetting that these joints are fragile.

“The exercise called the scott curl can also be dangerous. This movement can be done on the machine, with a dumbbell or with the bar. Exercise itself is something that works against resistance, against the force of gravity. Your arms are supported on that ‘bench’, and the pressure is very high on the elbow joint. If not performed correctly, a person can tear a tendon or even end up with a fracture.”explained the instructor.

Finally, the Physical Education professional alerts to the fact that any activity performed in gyms to take care of the body may have a degree of dangerand talks about the death of the student in Mexico, whose images of the accident scared the world.

“All exercises, as simple as they may seem, have risks. Whether because of the load, an inappropriate movement, the lack of a professional at your side to guide you. But still, we know that fatalities do happen, as was the case with this girl in Mexico using the Smith Machine. A fall from a bar like that, weighing 180 kg, would certainly produce a very serious injury, and that’s what happened.”ended Valid.

Watch the video of the accident: