Social Tariff consumer will pay the green flag

Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) reported today that low-income families enrolled in the Social Tariff program will not pay additional fees on their electricity bills in March. Currently, about 12.6 million consumer units receive discounts on invoices on account of the program.

In a note, the regulatory agency stated that the maintenance of the green flag for the fourth consecutive month indicates “favorable conditions for power generation”. The agency also informed that these consumers continue with the discount on tariffs provided for by the program, which varies from 10% to 65% according to the consumption range.

For other consumers, the water scarcity flag remains in effect, which represents an additional charge of R$ 14.20 for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed. The level, the highest ever practiced, was created in August 2021 by the government, due to the serious shortage in the reservoirs and should be valid until April.

In an interview with Broacasdt Energia, the electricity secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Christiano Vieira, said that the improvement in reservoirs in some regions and the expectation of rains rule out the possibility of maintaining an extraordinary flag after April.

The flag system was created in 2015 by Aneel. In addition to allowing the consumer to know the real cost of generation and adapting consumption, the system mitigates the effects on the distributors’ budget. In practice, the colors green, yellow or red indicate whether or not there will be an extra charge on electricity bills.