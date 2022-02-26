Soviet Union: 9 points to understand what the communist nation was – International

Vladimir Putin has ruled Russia since 1999 and was a former foreign department agent and head of Soviet intelligence. (photo: Mikhail Metzel / SPUTNIK / AFP)

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia this Thursday (24/2), in a conflict involving two countries that were part of the Soviet Union, raised questions about what the communist nation was. The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) was a nation that existed from 1922 to 1991, created as an offshoot of the Russian Revolution, which resulted in the implementation of socialism in Russia.

The report of State of Mines spoke with experts in history and geography to understand more about what the USSR was and how its collapse explains the invasion of Russia and Ukraine.

“The leader of the Russian revolution movement, Vladimir Lenin, believed that, by uniting Russia with other neighboring republics, he could strengthen the movement for the consolidation of socialism in Europe and in the world”, explains Professor Leonardo Miranda, creator of the Geographical World, a education channel on social networks.

How did the Soviet Union come about?

The Soviet Union emerged as a result of the crisis of the Russian imperial system, known as tsarism, allied to the political inability of the last tsar, Nicholas II, at the beginning of the 20th century, reports José Claudio Lemes Neto, professor of history at the municipal network of Ibirit, in Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

“Right now, the Russian population, made up of farmers and some workers, is suffering the consequences of the First World War. This situation opens up space for groups inspired by the communist model conceived by the German philosopher Karl Marx”, explains the professor.

In 1917, the Russian Revolution and the deposition of Tsar Nicholas II began. After internal disputes and a civil war, the Bolsheviks – communist faction – emerge victorious and, under the leadership of Lenin, the USSR is created.

How did the Soviet Union end?

The Soviet Union ended up by a conjuncture of factors. According to professor Leonardo Miranda, in the early 1980s, the country was already showing signs of economic and political wear and tear, mainly due to high public spending, as a result of high investments in armaments in the context of the Cold War.

“At the same time, the lack of freedom of expression and of the press ended up resulting in dissatisfaction on the part of the population, as well as strengthening nationalist movements within the country”, ponders the professor. In this context, former president Mikhail Gorbachev promoted two reforms to contain the crisis, which became known as Perestroika and Glasnost.

What were Perestroika and Glasnost?

“Perestroika represented the Soviet economic opening, which allowed the entry of foreign capital companies into the country, mainly of capitalist origin. On the other hand, Glasnost promoted freedom of expression and the press, as well as greater transparency in political decisions”, explains professor Leonardo Miranda about the reforms of former Russian president Mikhail Gorbachev.

Which countries broke up from the Soviet Union?

The dissolution of the Soviet Union resulted in 15 new countries on the world map: Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijani, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

The collapse of the USSR and invasion of Russia Ukraine

With the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine maintained control over territories of Russian interest, such as Crimea, annexed to the country in 1954 by then-President Nikita Khrushchov. “This peninsula provides access to the warm waters of the Black Sea, in addition to housing a Russian naval base, Sevastopol”, analyzes Leonardo Miranda.

In 2014, after a referendum and an invasion, Crimea ended up annexed by Russia, despite the lack of recognition by Ukrainians and potential world.

Furthermore, in eastern Ukraine, descendants of Russians have remained since the time of the Soviet Union, which resulted in a strong identity association with the neighboring country.

Last week, in recognizing the independence of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to defend the interests of Russian citizens in the region.

“From a geographical point of view, Ukraine has a strategic position, as it is made up of a large plain that gives access to Russian territory. In this way, it is in the interest of Russians that Ukraine is a non-NATO state, even if the Ukrainians insist on this candidacy”, ponders Leonardo Miranda.

What was the Cold War?

The Cold War was an indirect conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union, which took place between the end of World War II in 1945 and the end of the USSR in 1991.

“In general terms, both fought a dispute for world hegemony, both in relation to antagonistic economic models, capitalism on the US side and socialism on the Soviet side, as well as the search for zones of influence and allied countries”, says Leonardo Miranda.

What conflicts did the USSR involve?

The dispute between the USA and the USSR provoked conflicts such as the Korean War (1950-1953) and the Vietnam War (1959-1975), in addition to the Missile War (1962) and the space race. “The two countries began to dispute the pioneering spirit of aerospace technology, through satellites and the sending of man to the moon space”, explains Leonardo Miranda.

Despite the search for zones of influence, the main one of the two powers was the public one. “The arms race led the United States and the Soviet Union to develop large arsenals of nuclear bombs, which raised world tensions about a possible direct conflict between the two countries, which would very possibly result in mutual destruction, in addition to affecting world geopolitics. ”, ponders the creator of the Geographical World.

Afghanistan War?

This conflict, which took place between 1979 and 1989, was fought by the Soviet Union and Afghan rebel forces, known as the mujahideen. They relied on US support in providing weapons and military training.

The American interest was to erode the Soviet economy and it is estimated that the USSR spent around US$ 2.6 billion over the ten years of war.

What was the Warsaw Pact?

The Warsaw Pact was a military alliance between the socialist countries allied to the Soviet Union. According to historian José, this alliance was created in 1955 in response to the creation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in 1949.

“Just as it would be up to NATO to defend the countries of Western Europe, in addition to the United States and Canada, it would be up to the Warsaw Pact to defend the Soviet Union and its allies”, explains the professor.

What was the Communist Bloc?

With the Warsaw Pact, the communist bloc, also known as the Soviet or the East, emerged. The group consisted of: USSR, Hungary, Romania, East Germany, Albania, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia and Poland. Despite being geographically outside, nations like North Korea, Vietnam, Cuba and Mongolia were considered part of the bloc due to ideology.

What was the Iron Curtain?

According to Leonardo, the “iron curtain” was an expression coined by the then British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, in a speech in 1946, in which he designated the division of Europe between capitalist countries (Western Europe) and socialist countries (European Oriental) as an iron curtain that descended on the European continent dividing it.