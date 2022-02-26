Soy continues to deepen his losses this Friday afternoon in Chicago and loses…

Soybean prices lost more than 60 points in the main contracts traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange in the early afternoon of this Friday (25), intensifying their downward movement started at the end of yesterday and already losing the level of US$ 16. .00. Thus, around 3 pm (Brasilia time), the most traded positions lost between 58 and 71 points, with May being quoted at US$ 15.83 and July, at US$ 15.72 per bushel.

Traders remain focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which in its second day escalates, with Russian troops beginning to arrive in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. However, they begin to see that the situation may be less worse than initially estimated.

“The worst was averted. Grain traders feared the destruction of Black Sea grain shipping capacity and also the exclusion of Russia from global trade, starting with the exclusion of the Swift global payment system. Both concerns did not materialize,” explained the Agrinvest Commodities team.

Grain futures also follow the significant losses recorded by soybean oil – of almost 3% – and bran, of more than 2% in the CBOT. The losses in wheat were also quite intense, passing 60 points, and corn, which lost more than 30 points.

In addition to information related to geopolitical issues, the US soybean futures market also gives in to more details about the soybean auction in China by state companies. Also according to Agrinvest, there will be 700 thousand tons of the oilseed every week, for eight weeks.

“This will allow China to be absent from purchases in Brazil for a while. Premiums should give more here, since our export program will lose speed very quickly”, explain analysts at the consultancy.