Soybeans accompany grains and derivatives and operate lower this Friday on the…

The day is one of correction and more profit taking for soybean futures traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Around 8:10 am (Brasilia time), prices dropped between 25 and 37 points, with May worth US$ 16.17 and July, US$ 16.01 per bushel. The soybean market continues the losses that were already observed late yesterday afternoon.

Traders remain focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which in its second day escalates, with Russian troops beginning to arrive in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Still, the day is bearish for virtually all major agricultural commodities, led by wheat, which is down more than 4% this morning in Chicago. Cereal futures were down between 38.75 and 44 points, with May at $8.96 a bushel.

Among soy derivatives, oil is the one with the most aggressive losses, which yields more than 2% in the CBOT, followed by bran, which falls by more than 1%. Both also follow oil, which operates in the red after yesterday’s surge.

In addition to the war, on the market’s radar also remain the new figures that arrive from the Outlook Forum of the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), which arrives on its second day this Friday.

Yesterday, the department already indicated a small increase in the area for soybean cultivation in the 2022/23 crop.

