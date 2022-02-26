Soybeans rise strong again on global supply fears

The March 22 soybean contract on the Chicago Stock Exchange closed again sharply up 2.45% or 40.0 cents/bushel at $1675.0 (day high of 1679.50), according to information from the TF Agroeconomics. In addition, the May22 contract, important for Brazilian exports, closed up 2.14% or $35.00 cents at $1670.0.

“The soybean meal contract closed up 3.86% or 17.5%/short ton at $471.2 and the soybean oil contract closed up 0.73% or 0.51/lb. at $70.73. Vegetable oils and soy by-products added to gains on global supply fears. In turn, the market continues to incorporate prospects of lower yields in South America and there is speculation of higher demand by the US USDA reported sales to China of 132,000 tonnes, adding to bullish sentiment.”

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported another sale of 132,000-tonne new-crop soybeans to China in a private announcement this morning. “A Brazilian consultancy informed that 33% of the soy was harvested until 02/17, which compares with the pace of 15% in Brazil last year”, he adds.

“Buenos Aires Cereals Exchange maintained its soybean production outlook of 42 MT for Argentina. Soybean production in China has never exceeded 3% of total grain production. The subsidy is large, but the productivity is low. This soy is used for human consumption as medicine, tofu and soy sauce. But the ambition is to reach 4-5%, or something close to 25 million tons. In 2020, China produced more than 19 million, but then lost area to corn”, he concludes.