Spartacus: Sony’s response to Xbox Game Pass seems to be getting clearer – price, games, and more!

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s best service and definitely one of the best gaming services. Having a subscription model seems to have become essential lately for industry giants; if Sony already has its PlayStation Now since 2015, the Japanese are preparing to launch a service competing with Microsoft’s in the coming months.

Project Spartacus, Sony’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of this famous service, but what we currently call “Spartacus” seems to be more accurate today. It is through Jeff Grubb’s comments, highlighted by VGC, that the first elements of Sony’s project resurface. please note that are rumorsbut Grubb is regarded as a reliable (but not unbeatable) source.

Spartacus would be offered in 3 different plans. Like Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, we should find PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions at the heart of the offer with additional benefits depending on the tier.

For now they are called ‘essential’, ‘extra’ and ‘premium’ […] The dollar pricing, again, may be a substitute, but the pricing is $10 per month for essentials, $13 per month for extra, and $16 per month for premium.

The “essential” signature would be the signature of the PlayStation Plus as we know it today. Therefore, it allows you to play online, enjoy the games offered each month, as well as cloud backups.

The “extra” plan includes the “essential” subscription that lets you play online, as well as all the games currently available for download on PS Now. We’re talking 250-300 games in total here. For the ‘extra’ tier you get a ‘downloadable games catalogue’, everything downloaded from PS Now appears to be included in this catalogue.

Finally, the premium subscription would provide access to trial versions of games and other benefits mentioned above. It could be, for example, that all Sony first party games have a trial version.

For “premium”, $16 per month… do you have full games? Not really, more or less… it’s like EA Play. You have full games under test. I don’t know if it’s for every game that comes out, but it seems so. You will pay to play demos.

Also according to Jeff Grubb, the so-called “classic” games would also be a big part of the premium subscription. It also specifies that the “premium” tier is the only one that will offer cloud gaming. “Classics” are old games from past generations.

Also according to these rumors, Sony’s service could be launched this summer (our winter, that is, until September). The company’s plans may also evolve and reach a crucial stage internally by the end of the month.

What did you think of it?