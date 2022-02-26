Stocks rebound a day after the start of the war

After plummeting the day before, stock markets in Asia and the Pacific Ocean region rehearsed a recovery this Friday (25), the day after the start of Russian attacks on Ukraine, amid the most serious military crisis in Europe since the Second World War (1939-1945).

Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended the day up 1.95% after falling 1.81% in the last session. KOSPI, from South Korea, and SSE Composite, from China, rose 1.06% and 0.63%, respectively.

In Hong Kong, however, the Hang Sang amended its second drop, this one of 0.59%. The day before, the index had already fallen 3.21%.

See the performance of some of the main Asian and Pacific indices:

S&P BSE Sensex, India: 2.44%

Nikkei 225, in Japan: 1.95%

KOSPI, in South Korea: 1.06%

Jakarta Composite, Indonesia: 1.03%

SSE Composite, in China: 0.63%

ASX All Ordinaries, in Australia: 0.28%

Hang Sang, in Hong Kong: -0.59%

Russian market

The Moscow Stock Exchange (IMOEX), in Russia, which once again allowed trading, closed the day up 20.04%. Yesterday (24), the index fell by more than 30% before operations were suspended.

The Russian currency, the ruble, has regained ground against the dollar. At 15:00 (Brasília time), the American currency dropped to 82.49 rubles, after surpassing 90 the day before and forcing the Central Bank of Russia to intervene in the foreign exchange market.

Europe also has high

European stock exchanges also ended Friday higher, after falling almost 5% the day before. Among the main indices, the biggest gains were recorded in:

London (FTSE 100), England: 3.91%

Frankfurt (DAX), Germany: 3.67%

Helsinki (OMX), Finland: 3.64%

Milan (FTSE MIB), in Italy: 3.59%

Paris (CAC 40), in France: 3.55%

Madrid (MADX), Spain: 3.39%

Dublin (ISEQ), Ireland: 2.82%

Amsterdam (AEX), in the Netherlands: 2.72%

Oil below $100 The price of oil, which was on the rise amid geopolitical tension, is down in the session. At 16:00 (GMT), the barrel of Brent was down 2.15%, at US$ 96.95, while WTI oil was down 1.83%, at US$ 91.11. Yesterday (24), on the first day of Russian attacks on Ukraine, the barrel of Brent surpassed the US$ 100 mark for the first time in more than seven years, since September 2014. At this point, it is impossible to bet on any scenario. We can only follow the latest developments closely and be prepared for more volatility

SwissQuote’s Ipek Ozkardeskaya told AFP

Attack on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin went on TV in the early hours of Thursday to say he would carry out a “special military operation” in Donbass, the Russian-majority area of ​​eastern Ukraine. His military command, however, confirmed that “precision weapons are degrading the military infrastructure, air bases and aviation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces”.

Subsequently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a speech to the nation the severing of diplomatic relations with Moscow. He has also adopted martial law across the whole of Ukraine — a measure that changes the way in which a country works, setting aside civil laws and putting military laws into effect.

US President Joe Biden condemned Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, which he called “unprovoked and unwarranted”. For the American, Putin chose a “premeditated war” and “that will bring a catastrophic loss”.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive manner. The world will hold Russia accountable,” Biden said in a press release.

(With AFP and Reuters)