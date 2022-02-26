Supermarkets offer discounts for Carnival weekend | Economy

In this way, supermarkets have prepared several promotions for people to enjoy their rest days with a good party at home.Reproduction from the internet

This year, due to advances in the omicron variant of covid-19, the Carnaval street blocks were canceled or, in the case of the samba school parades at Marquês de Sapucaí, transferred to April. Despite this, the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD), kept the holiday in the municipality. Because of this, many people prepare to enjoy the next days off and enjoy the weekend. In this way, supermarkets prepared several promotions for people to enjoy their rest days with a good party at home.

“This year, Carnival will still not be as usual. However, we want to give our customers different options, so they can gather with their family and friends for an afternoon by the pool, a barbecue, a feijoada or a party”, says Sergio Leite, commercial director of Supermercados Mundial.

Anyone who wants to organize a get-together during the recess can take advantage of the Mundial’s drink offers. The 20 units in the chain offer 51 Ice vodka of various types (275ml) for R$4.99, Smirnoff vodka (998ml) for R$32.90, Gin Gordon’s (750ml) for R$59.90 and energy drink TNT Energy Drink for BRL 3.85. There are also discounts on the price of the Império Pure Malt beer type brass lager (473 ml) for R$ 3.99 and the Spaten Munich Pure Malt beer can (350 ml) for R$ 3.79. This offer provides that when purchasing a Pack with 12 units, the customer receives a Skol Beats GT can (269ml).

In the same beverage sector, the chain offers JP Azeitão wine for R$32.50, Portuguese Felgueiras wine for R$25.80 and Spanish Luciente wine for R$29.50.

At Mundial, there are also promotions of salted ribs in bulk (Kg) for R$21.80, smoked bacon in bulk (Kg) for R$23.80 and various types of frozen Sulita sausage (800g) for R$12.90 and traditional Montana hamburger (672g) for R$13.95. In the chain, it is possible to buy the MOR Montana barbecue for (R$ 139.80). All network offers are valid until Ash Wednesday, 02.

Superprix is ​​another network that will fill Carnival with offers. Until Ash Wednesday, 02, there will be discounts of up to 41% in various sectors. The main highlights are Pimpinela Golden roasted and ground coffee (500g) for R$16.98, Carreteiro Polished rice (1KG) for R$3.79 and Yoki ready-made farofa (500g) for R$5.99. The market also has discounts on the price of meats, such as the Perdigão pork sausage (500g) for R$8.49 and the frozen whole Sadia chicken (2kg) for R$16.96.

In the beverage sector, the chain offers Coca-Cola Original soft drink (2.5l) for R$7.69, Absolut Vodka (750ml) for R$59.90 and Itaipava 100% Pure Malt beer (473ml), can, for R$3 ,29. In the “Festival de Offers” tab of the Superprix website, you can find more promotions.

Mercado Extra announced offers for meats, drinks and desserts that will be valid until Thursday, 03. The highlights are Heineken beer (350ml) for R$4.39, frozen chicken wings (kg) for R$12.90, Sadia Aperitivo frozen chicken wing drumstick (1kg) for R$13.99, rump with cooled bovine breast, vacuum piece (kg) for R$36.90 and Perdigão barbecue sausage (kg) for R$18, 90. Among the drinks, the offers are Brazilian beer Baden Baden Cristal (600ml) for R$8.99 and Monster energy drink (473ml) for R$5.99. Mercado Extra also offers Nobrelli Duo ice cream (1.8L) for R$12.99.

Pão de Açúcar has promotions on Tanqueray English gin (750ml) for R$119.99, Johnnie Walker Double Black Scotch whiskey (1L) for R$199.99, canned Amstel beer (473ml) for R$3.39 and Kona Big Wave G Ale beer (355ml) for R$8.99.

Whoever buys three wines or sparkling wines pays only two. This promotion is not valid for Mistral and Grand Cru. There are also promotions for Tuscan sausage Sadia kg for R$ 22.90, chilled beef entrecôte Maturatta (kg) for R$ 44.90, chilled beef rump heart Maturatta kg for R$ 47.90, coalho cheese on skewers Quatá (100g ) for R$ 59.90 and Pepsico snacks with a 15% discount, except for potato straws. All offers are valid until Thursday, 03.

Assaí Atacadista will offer promotions on Praianinha cachaça (970ml) for R$6.69, Bacardi Big Apple rum (980ml) for R$25.90, Pedra 90 brandy (500ml) for R$2.79, Red Label whiskey ( 1L) for R$72.90 and Guaraná Antarctica soft drink, original or zero, Guaraná (1.5L) for R$3.29. There are also offers of Pif Paf chilled sausage (2kg) for R$19.80, traditional Mezzani garlic bread (310g) for R$7.99 and Jundiaí frozen chicken skewer (480g) for R$15.90.