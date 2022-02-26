Take the quiz and find out your stress level at work

Burnout is a serious problem and should not go unnoticed.

Stress at work is normalized in society, which increasingly increases the number of people with Burnout. Therefore, it is important for everyone to know their stress level and seek help if necessary.

The burnout

Stress at work is a recurring problem, but it often goes unnoticed. This is because it is an issue that has been normalized by society. However, it is a serious problem that must be addressed.

Stress at work, when it reaches chronic levels, is called Burnout. This syndrome is triggered in the individual when the stress in the work environment increases and the treatment is not properly done. Therefore, Burnout is characterized by three factors: feeling of exhaustion, mental detachment from work and negative feelings about work. In this way, it is necessary for each person to know their reality and understand the levels of stress they are in.

Quiz: Stress at work

To find out what level of stress you are at at work, take the quiz below, answering yes or no to each question. If you answer yes to nine or more questions, it is important to rethink your routine and work environment.

  • I often feel that I have no control over my professional life;
  • I dread office hours. I count the hours until my shift ends;
  • Every time I don’t do something on time, I either feel guilty or make me feel guilty;
  • I lose my cool at work;
  • I have a good connection with my colleagues, but I avoid making friends;
  • I love working a lot and I rarely felt like I was overloaded;
  • I often look forward to the weekend;
  • Even simple incidents in the office bother me;
  • Sometimes, after an incident, I feel like I overreacted and then regret it;
  • Sometimes I sweat visibly, like getting sweaty palms;
  • Even a meeting scares me to the core;
  • Even when I know certain things I don’t say it, thinking I’d make a fool of myself;
  • My family is not happy with my workload.

