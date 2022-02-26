Taken over by the Russians, the Chernobyl plant has increased radiation levels

posted on 02/25/2022 15:23 / updated on 02/25/2022 15:23



Ukraine’s nuclear agency and Interior Ministry said on Friday that there was an increase in radiation levels at the site of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, taken by the Russians on Thursday (24).

Exact levels of radiation were not provided, but according to the nuclear agency, the change is due to the movement of heavy military equipment in the area, which can raise radioactive dust into the air. Ukraine’s Interior Ministry told media that the increase “is not critical for Kiev for the time being”, but that it is monitoring.

“There was an increase in indicators above control levels at 03:20 (22:20 on Thursday, Brasília time),” Alexander Grigorach, deputy director of the Ukrainian department for safety issues at nuclear facilities, told AFP.

In a statement on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its paratroopers had taken control of the territory around Chernobyl, but were working with Ukrainian guards to ensure the security of the installations.

The region of the deactivated Chernobyl power plant, in northern Ukraine, has been storing nuclear waste since the catastrophic accident that caused the explosion of a reactor in 1986 and caused the direct death of at least 31 people.





