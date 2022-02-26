Tesla launched by Elon Musk into space has traveled 377 million km

Four years ago, Elon Musk – Tesla’s CEO – launched a Tesla Roadster into space via SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket. Now, the vehicle is 377 million km from Earth. This is impressive, but even more so when we see the “Where is Roadster?” website, which gives the exact position of the car.

At the moment, the vehicle is closer to the planet Mars and its orbit line than it is to Earth. The car is moving away from Earth and is closest to Mars – at 320 million km, exactly – going at a speed of 6,005 km/h. He also completed 2.62 laps around the sun, traveling the equivalent of 49.5 times the world’s roads.

According to astronomer Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard Smithsonian Center, the car must still be intact, although it may have been damaged by some meteors. No astronomer has observed the Roadster since March 2018, with University of Toronto astrophysics professor Hanno Rein stating that there is no scientific value in studying the car’s trajectory – which to him is like space junk.

The Tesla Roadster came within 8 million km of Mars in 2020. It is not expected to be this close to a planet until 2035, with two near-Earth passes expected in 2047 and 2050. According to a study by Rein, there are 22% chance that the model will collide with Earth in the next 15 million years.

