The Incredible Benefits of Onion Peel Tea; grandma’s recipe that is a real health combo

It is impossible to mention the grandmothers’ tea recipes without mentioning the onion skin tea. Although this part of the food is always neglected, it is rich in many nutrients and health benefits. Want to know what they are? Casa e Agro, from Tecnonoticias, shows you today, February 26th.

That onion is rich in several nutrients, everyone knows. However, what many are unaware of is that making a onion skin tea It can be a potent remedy against various health disorders. So, check out the benefits of this drink.

Onion peel tea benefits

Onion skin, oddly enough, is rich in many minerals such as zinc, iron, calcium, iodine, magnesium and phosphorus. It sounds illogical, but it’s true, onion skin is much more nutritious than the onion itself. So it shouldn’t be missed.

With this combo of nutrients, this infusion is able to soften inflammation and protect the body against bacteria, viruses and fungi. In addition, it has laxative and antiallergic action, not to mention the healing action that is quite strong.

This is not everything. Tea made from onion skin is excellent for fighting flu-like symptoms such as sore throat, coughing and clearing secretions from the airways. What’s more, it works as a potent diuretic, fighting bloating, and regulates cholesterol levels.

how to make tea

First of all, get to know the list of ingredients needed to make onion skin tea that will bring a lot of health and well-being to your body:

2 cups of onion skin;

200 ml of water.

Method of preparation:

The preparation of this tea is very intuitive, simple and easy. So, just boil the water and then add the onion skins. After that, cover the container and let it infuse for 15 minutes. Finally, strain the liquid and drink while still warm.

The good part is that the onion skin tea it doesn’t have a strong taste. So, you don’t even need to sweeten it, but if you choose to do so, use honey instead of sugars, which are very bad for your health.

