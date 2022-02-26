The Trilogy will receive updates next week

Through its social networks, Rockstar Games announced, this Thursday (24), the arrival of new update patches for GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. According to the publisher, the updates will be made available for all platforms and should arrive next week, with no set date.

According to the roadmap planned for GTA: The Trilogy, the fixes would be part of the 1.04 package, overlapping the update released in November 2021. In view of the correction works operated by Rockstar, everything indicates that the arrival of the new patch should continue to address bugs and other technical problems.

New patches are coming next week for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition across all platforms. We appreciate the community’s patience and support. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 24, 2022

So far, Rockstar has not detailed information. Thus, it remains to wait for the official publication on its website.

Sales of GTA: The Trilogy exceed expectations

At an investor conference held in early February, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, confirmed higher-than-expected sales for GTA: The Trilogy. According to the executive, more than 10 million copies were sold worldwide and boosted the company’s profits in the most recent fiscal quarter. Click here to find out how the company started the year.