The War of Others – 02/25/2022

Do you know a brother who threatens to beat his youngest if he tells his parents that he is being bullied by his eldest?

“If you tell it, it’s going to be worse. And if you tell it again, it’s going to be even worse.”

Vladimir Putin is not a brother. He is the Russian neighbor who bullies war arsenal.

He attacks and threatens to attack the countries around him that dare to seek allies to defend themselves: the reactionary autocrat with imperialist rage.

The deadly bombings in Ukraine and the troops’ siege of Kiev only confirm that the victims needed and need outside help, or they will fall into their hands one after another, either through illness or war or both.

“I want to once again make an appeal to the president of the Russian Federation. Let’s sit down at the negotiating table and stop the killings,” Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky said, with no allies willing to engage in armed conflict for the country’s defense.

“We’re not afraid to talk about neutral status, and we’re not in NATO right now,” he said, nodding to Putin. “But what guarantees (would we have) and, more importantly, which specific countries would give us guarantees?”

NATO and Ukraine even flirted in 2008 and 2018, respectively when the Western military alliance promised that it and another former Soviet republic, Georgia, would be admitted one day and when the Ukrainian candidacy became official, although nothing, in fact, guarantees country’s accession. France and Germany, for example, opposed it, largely to avoid friction with Russia. Interestingly, they alleged persistent problems of corruption and the fragility of the rule of law in Ukraine.

If Brazil needed NATO democrats to defend itself from possible bullying from its neighbors, it is clear that it would be chipped: problems like these would not be lacking to justify the European refusal. But with Jair Bolsonaro in the presidency and Lula at the top of the polls, the country is more aligned with the autocrats in the neighborhood and overseas.

“The support of Bolsonaro and the PT to the Putin government is very worrying”, highlighted Sergio Moro. “They support the wrong side. The side of the aggressor and authoritarianism. This is not and will never be the side chosen by Brazilians. We are for respect for the sovereignty of Ukraine and all countries”, he wrote on Twitter, defending “aligning Brazil alongside freedom and democracies”, without ideology prevailing over reality.

Neither of the two rivals directly condemned Russia’s violation of Ukrainian sovereignty.

Bolsonaro disallowed General Mourão, who had criticized the Russian invasion, and ended up becoming the target of a new US charge: “It’s not time to stay on the wall. All countries must condemn the attack. Brazil’s voice matters,” said the representative. American at G7 meeting, Douglas Koneff.

Lula, who in 1979 said he admired in Hitler “the fire of proposing to do something and trying to do it”, limited himself to speaking generally about peace, without offending even his dictator friends, Nicolás Maduro and Daniel Ortega, who support the fiery Putin, nor anti-American PT members and their international allies, who blame the US for the war, as if evaluating new adhesions to defensive cooperation blocs were equivalent to bombing those who do not do their will.

“My message to Volodmyr Zelensky is that he must decide,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said of a possible deal with Russia to stop the invasion. NATO’s doors will remain open to countries that want to join it, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said after his Russian counterpart Maria Zakharova threatened “military consequences” if Sweden and Finland joined. The example of Ukraine is left to them, today between a rock and a hard place, with no guarantee of security.

While Putin explores the narrative that the neighboring country is a “younger brother” who has been “diverted” by the West and needs “family” reintegration, the West condemns the older brother’s bullying, freezes his assets and cuts off part of sources of income, but leaves the victim to his own devices, since he is not his father.