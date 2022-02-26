‘There will be strong retaliation if Finland and Sweden join NATO’, says Russian Foreign Ministry

Jens Stoltenberg invited representatives from these two countries to participate in a virtual summit on the situation in and around Ukraine.

Reproduction/Twitters/Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova Threatens Sweden and Finland



The spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, threatened this Friday, 25, Finland and Sweden after both countries expressed interest in joining the North Atlantic Organization (NATO). “Finland and Sweden must not base their security on damage to the security of other countries. Their membership of NATO could have harmful consequences and could face military and political consequences,” Zakharova said. The announcement was made after Jens Stoltenbergsecretary general of the natoinvited these two countries to participate in a virtual summit on the situation in and around the Ukraine.

The conflict between Russia and NATO is old and has been going on for years, which is the main reason why it invaded Ukraine on Thursday, 24th. The Russian Government says that the expansion of the North Atlantic Organization puts the existence of of Russia and that invading countries to prevent them from joining NATO is a way of protecting themselves from Western countries. Since Thursday, Russian troops have been attacking Ukrainian cities by land, sea and air and have already taken Chrenobyl. In the morning, they set up a siege on the outskirts of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. Despite the invasion, Putin says he is open to talks with the Ukrainian president to reach an agreement.