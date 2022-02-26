These foods are powerful for eliminating fluid retention

Fluid retention is a problem caused by the body’s inability to properly eliminate ingested fluids, causing an accumulation in the tissues. Its appearance can happen due to hormonal changes in PMS and pregnancy, staying in the same position for a long time or excessive salt consumption.

To avoid this problem, the ideal is to do regular exercises, take care of hydration correctly and bet on the consumption of auxiliary diuretic foods for the proper functioning of the kidneys. and able to eliminate toxins through urine.

Discover 9 diuretic foods that help to deflate and eliminate toxins from the body

Pineapple: quickly eliminates toxins through urinary excretion, also helps in the digestion process and proper functioning of the urinary tract.

Carrot: this vegetable has great diuretic power because of its nutrients that stimulate the body, such as the minerals silicon and potassium.

Aubergine: helps to reduce swelling, increases urine production and contributes by decreasing the absorption of fats.

watermelon: great option to reduce fluid retention. Watermelon contains 90% more water, improves urine production, and has antioxidant action.

Pear: has a diuretic effect, helps control hypertension and fluid retention.

Yacon potato: excellent food that helps in weight loss and with good diuretic action, it also helps in the elimination of liquids and in the reduction of blood pressure.

Mate herb: Studies highlight its contribution through its leaves in reducing swelling. In addition to the diuretic action, it acts as a natural astringent, eliminating toxins and reducing inflammation in the body and, for this reason, it is a great ally in the weight loss process.

Cucumber: low in calories, rich in water and with many nutrients make cucumber an auxiliary food for fluid retention.

Count’s fruit: It has a diuretic action similar to cucumber, in addition to being an antioxidant that helps in the prevention of diseases.