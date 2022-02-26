THESE products are expected to get more expensive with the war between Russia and Ukraine

The war that is going on between Ukraine and Russia can leave a lot of damage, especially with regard to the economy. Brazil is on the list of countries that have partnerships with both nations, as are European countries and the United States. Given this, these conflicts can arouse negative fears in the economy.

Economists around the world are currently looking for information to assess the possible impacts of the Russian attack on Ukraine, given that it could trigger one of the biggest wars in Europe since 1945.

This conflict is unlikely to push the global economy into recession, but the threat of sanctions has already started to drive up wholesale prices for electricity and some agricultural products.

Therefore, it is possible that in a few days Brazilian consumers will start to feel the price of food and fuel even more expensive. As the conflict unfolds, see some products that could become even more expensive in Brazil in the coming months.

Fuel

Gasoline can change with large increases in price, because the value of the fuel is defined based on the price of a barrel of oil in the international market. In other words, if oil appreciates in the international market, the value rises in Brazil.

It is important to point out that even before the war started, oil was already operating at a high, and now it is at the highest high ever recorded since 2014.

And not only is gasoline affected by the rise in oil, cooking gas and diesel are as well.

Foods

Food was reaching a ten-year high, but this conflict could make things worse. Russia is the world’s largest wheat exporter, Ukraine, in turn, exports significant amounts of wheat, corn and vegetable oils.

Therefore, it is possible to expect a high and even shortage of foods such as breads, cookies and other derived items.

Agriculture

As Russia is the world’s largest exporter of ammonium nitrate, a substance essential for the production of fertilizers, it is to be expected that agriculture will also suffer from a shortage of fertilizers.

metals

Russia is also one of the world’s leading metal exporters, and these materials are used in a number of consumer products.