Tiggo 5X Pro has special sales conditions in the last days of February

Caoa Chery announces special sales conditions for the Tiggo 5x Pro in the last days of February. The brand’s newly launched SUV has a differentiated financing plan until February 28, next Monday.

In the promotion, the Tiggo 5X Pro is offered with entry from 50%, installments of up to 36 times and a rate of 1.16% am ​​In addition, its total insurance, with a unique profile and validity throughout the national territory (except for Rio de Janeiro), has a promotional value of R$2,649.00 and can be purchased when purchasing the vehicle.

The Tiggo 5X is Caoa Chery’s flagship in Brazil and is being marketed in the new version, the Pro, with a launch and prompt delivery price of R$154,990.00.

Produced at the Anápolis (GO) plant, the utility received more technology items, sophistication, changes in design and mechanics. Which now uses CVT automatic transmission in conjunction with the 1.5 turboflex engine. Details of equipment, motorization, among others, can be checked here.

Photos: Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X Pro