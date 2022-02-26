Trans woman right to have silicone implants through SUS







Image shows the door of a doctor’s office room. There is a sign that says “Trans Ambulatory”. Photo: Geovana Albuquere/DF Health Department / Alma Preta

The Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo ruled this week that the city hall of the capital and the state government grant a trans woman the right to undergo surgery for a silicone breast implant. Social worker Tiffany Euzébio has been undergoing hormone therapy for seven years and needs the procedure to improve her self-perception of gender and well-being.

In the decision, Judge Marcelo Stabel de Carvalho Hannoun maintains that the municipality and the state denied the surgical procedure, claiming that it is an elective surgery, which does not require urgency or emergency.

“It is not about the existence or non-existence of urgency or emergency in the intended procedure. It is about the pretension of realizing the fundamental right guaranteed in Ordinance No. 2.803/2013 of the Ministry of Health, but which has been systematically denied to the vulnerable recipient population”, he says the magistrate.

Tiffany celebrated the court’s decision, but regrets having to go to court to win her right. She recalls that other trans women did not have the same chance, as was the case with hairdresser Lorena Muniz, who in February last year traveled from Pernambuco to São Paulo to undergo the same procedure in a private clinic and died after being abandoned by the medical team. in a fire that hit the site.

“Surgery is a way of adapting to my gender. I have been undergoing treatment for years and have this discomfort. I was happy with the decision, but at the same time frustrated by having to resort to the judiciary to obtain a right that is guaranteed in the law and is denied”, says the social worker, in an interview with Alma Preta Jornalismo.

Tiffany Euzébio has a degree in Social Work and lives in the north of the city of São Paulo. | Photo: Personal Collection

Ordinance of the Ministry of Health provides for the right to surgery for transgender people

The surgical procedure that the city hall and the government of São Paulo denied to Tiffany is provided for in a 2013 ordinance of the Ministry of Health, which redefines and expands the Transsexualization Process in the SUS.

According to public defender Camila Galvão Tourinho, the implementation of the public policy to assist trans people is the responsibility of states and municipalities. The problem is that in São Paulo, for example, the public administration lacks the will to guarantee what the ordinance determines.

“The Federal Constitution provides that the responsibility for the population’s health care is, at the same time, of the Union, States and Municipalities. trans people and transvestites”, he explains.

The report sought out the Health Departments of the city and state of São Paulo to find out a position on the decision of the Court of Justice of São Paulo. Until the publication of this text there was no response. If they do, the text will be updated.