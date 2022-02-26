TSCM announces that it will no longer sell chips to Russia and will prevent resale

Taiwanese manufacturer follows island government sanctions

THE TSMCthe largest manufacturer of semiconductors world, announced that it is fully committed to the government sanctions of Taiwan vs Russia. THE TSMC will not export chips to Russia. The manufacturer will also inspect the production chain so that its products do not reach the country through third parties.

TSMC supplies chips to almost everyone

the manufacturer of semiconductors does not have Russia as one of its biggest customers, so the export ban does not affect the Russian government as much. The problem that the decision of TSMC may have on the country’s technology companies and public bodies is to ban resale to Russia.

According to government data from Taiwanadding Russia and Ukraine, sales to these two countries do not account for 1% of the total TSMC. But the manufacturer will supervise the production chain of devices equipped with its semiconductors, preventing customers from selling to Russia. Anyone who violates this determination will also be excluded from sales of TSMC. And here it can complicate for those who suffered the sanction. Tech industry giants such as Apple, Qualcomm, MediaTek, AMD and NVIDIAare customers of TSMC.

Taiwan sees war in Ukraine and looks around



Taiwan and Russia have a natural gas distribution contract for the island. This contract will end in March, when the government will diversify its suppliers. The war in Ukraine under the pretext of “never existed”, as Vladimir Putin says, causes concern in Taiwan. The nation emerged during the Chinese revolution, when the Chinese Nationalist Party lost to the Communist Party (in power to this day), and is called a “rebel province” by mainland China.

Moments after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Chinese fighter jets invaded Taiwan’s airspace. There are fears that the war in Ukraine will inspire China to launch an offensive on the island that has the United States as its biggest ally.

Via: Gadgets 360 Source: Reuters