Twelve more Brazilian airports receive operational certificate from ANAC





In recent months, the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) has issued 12 new Airport Operational Certificates (COA) to airport administrators and managers from different regions of the country. They are added to the other 49 terminals granted, enabling the expansion of air operations in the locality.

The most recent terminals to join this list were Zumbi dos Palmares International Airport, in Maceió (AL), which will be able to receive large aircraft such as the Boeing 747, B777 and Airbus A340, in addition to other aircraft with reference code 4E or lower; Santa Maria Airport, in Aracaju (SE), which will be able to operate aircraft with a reference code of 4C or lower; and Presidente Castro Pinto Airport, in João Pessoa (PB), which will also be able to operate code 4C aircraft. The three terminals are operated by Concessionária Aena Brasil, winner of the Northeast Block of the 5th Round of Airport concessions.

In addition to the aforementioned terminals, the airports of Maringá (PR), Vitória (ES), Guanambi (BA), Guarapuava (PR), Rondonópolis (MT), Macaé (RJ) and Ponta Porã (MS) have recently received Operational Certificates of definitive airports. Manaus Airport (AM) and Goiânia Airport (GO) obtained provisional certificates. The complete list of terminals with Airport Operational Certificates can be accessed on the ANAC Portal.





Certification

The Airport Operational Certificate is issued by ANAC after a technical evaluation of several items of infrastructure of an aerodrome, especially in the operational area, whose access is controlled – also known in the aeronautical environment as airside. The COA certifies the types of air operations that the airport is authorized to receive, in addition to validating the operator’s ability to comply with the Agency’s technical standards regarding operational safety and airport emergency response, proven through the Aerodrome Operations (MOPS).

In order to obtain the Airport Operational Certification, it is necessary for the airport administrator to complete some steps, including: sending documentation for operational certification, carrying out an on-site inspection to certify compliance, adjusting pending documents and making improvements identified after the inspection was carried out. by ANAC servers.

ANAC information



