Ukraine: Bolsonaro disallows vice, who tries to quote Karl Marx against Putin – 02/25/2022

There, oh, yesterday, President Jair Bolsonaro gave Hamilton Mourão, vice-president, a disgrace yesterday, who had made some considerations about the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. He stated:

“Article 84 of the Constitution makes it very clear: the president is the one who talks about this issue. And the president is called Jair Messias Bolsonaro. And that’s the end of it. So, with all due respect to that person who said that — and I saw images, she really said –, she’s saying something she shouldn’t. It’s not her responsibility, okay? It’s our responsibility.”

He then recalled that Brazil imports fertilizers from Russia and Belarus; that he, Bolsonaro, consults, before speaking on the subject, the ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs and that Mourão was “giving way to what is not his responsibility”.

But what exactly had the deputy said? Well… Here’s the rub. In his speech, there is a script of mistakes, but it was a huge success. Excerpts in red follow, with my comments.

“Look, we always look at history, don’t we? HISTORY, IT IS REPEATED AS A FARM, NOW IT IS REPEATED AS A TRAGEDY. In this case, it is repeating itself as a tragedy. The Western world is the same it was in 38 with Hitler, on the basis of appeasement. And Putin does not respect appeasement, that is the reality. So, if there is not a very significant action… And, in my view, mere economic sanctions, which is (sic) an intermediate form of intervention , Do not work.”

What goes above in capital letters is an attempt to quote “The 18th Brumaire of Louis Bonaparte” by Karl Marx. But everything got messed up. What I said makes no sense. The author wrote something else:

“Hegel observes in one of his works that all the facts and characters of great importance in the history of the world occur, so to speak, twice. And he forgot to add: the first time as tragedy, the second time as farce.”

The sentence is central to the thesis of the book: Louis Bonaparte was a mere farce of his uncle: Napoleon Bonaparte.

In the vice-president’s formulation, if Putin were the tragedy, Hitler would be the farce, which is nonsense. How pointless is the comparison. Forward

“There has to be the use of force. More than what is being put in. That’s my view. If the western world just lets Ukraine fall to the ground, then Moldova will be next, then the Baltic States, and so on.” successively, just like Hitler Germany did in the late 1930s.”

Is Mourão really advocating that NATO attack the world’s second nuclear power — second only to the US? In the last estimate that was made, nuclear weapons in stock could destroy the 100 largest metropolitan regions in the world. Apart from what would come later for those who survived… Let’s continue with Mourão:

“Brazil has taken its position within the UN, right?, respecting the basic principles of international law, of non-intervention, of ensuring sovereignty, but, for now, we have nothing else to do besides that. what emerges from the UN Security Council because, otherwise, the UN also loses its raison d’être. Brazil is not neutral. Brazil has made it very clear that it respects Ukraine’s sovereignty.”.

Not quite. The note from Itamaraty is lax. I remember the text:

“The Brazilian Government follows with grave concern the outbreak of military operations by the Russian Federation against targets on the territory of Ukraine.

Brazil calls for the immediate suspension of hostilities and the start of negotiations leading to a diplomatic solution to the issue, based on the Minsk Accords and that takes into account the legitimate security interests of all parties involved and the protection of the civilian population.

As a member of the United Nations Security Council, Brazil remains engaged in multilateral discussions with a view to a peaceful solution, in line with the Brazilian diplomatic tradition and in the defense of solutions guided by the United Nations Charter and international law, especially the principles non-intervention, sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and the peaceful settlement of disputes.”

As is evident, there is no clear and unequivocal condemnation of the invasion. And the government of Brazil should have done so, although some considerations are necessary.

THE CONSIDERATIONS

Putin is an autocrat. It was not and will not be with him that Russia will know what it is like to live in a democratic regime. But history teaches us, quite eloquently, that democracy cannot be exported. Nor can it be imposed. Nationals, over time, make their choices. There is nothing wrong with the principle of “people’s self-determination”. It happens that it does not materialize in a vacuum. The invasion of Ukraine does not respect the most basic foundations of international law. The vice president and almost everyone else is right when they point it out,

But it is no less true that, in the international concert, it is customary to look little at the color of cats, as long as they hunt mice, to remember the maxim of Deng Xiaoping. Has the US ever cared about human rights in Saudi Arabia? As I write, the country leads a coalition that promotes massacres of civilian populations in Yemen. Who cares? The absolutist monarchy led, in practice, by the butcher Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud — whom Bolsonaro invited to visit Brazil — is strategically important for the US and Europe. Then she can kill without fear or danger. And the pictures of Yemen’s squalid children move almost no one because they don’t make the news.

I make this remembrance in an effort, certainly futile, to remove the Russia-Ukraine binomial from a structure that seems destined to integrate children’s fables in the Brazilian press. And that lends itself to absurd associations, like those made by the vice president. I said some time ago on the program “O É da Coisa”, on BandNews FM, that you get the impression that the Big Bad Wolf decided to swallow grandma to catch Little Red Riding Hood. Or that he is using the pigs’ greed to eat them. Or that he is using false motives to feed the lamb. Always the wolf, with its evil features, deceiving the naive.

Oh no! I am definitely not here to justify the attack perpetrated by Putin. The aggression against international law is clear and unequivocal. But ignoring that it is a point — of extreme gravity — on a trajectory corresponds to ignoring history, focusing only on the ideological shriek and distancing oneself from anything that could, one day, be a solution.

Look for an adjective to disqualify the Russian president, and there is a very good chance that I will agree. But, at the same time, I look at the map of Europe and there I see 28 countries that are now part of NATO. No less than 14 of them belonged to the socialist bloc. Three were part of the Soviet Union: Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia — these two bordering Russia. Calling the Russian president an “expansionist” is a mistake and a lie. Rotate the Earth Globe to see how close Russia is to the other two NATO members: USA (Alaska) and Canada.

It was not Putin, the truly detestable autocrat, who chose an obviously expansionist policy in Europe, but NATO. A military alliance needs an enemy to make sense, right? Every now and then, a Gaddafi appears to test a new technology of warfare. But it doesn’t take much sagacity to realize that the adversary who justifies the existence of such an alliance is Russia. The advance to the East contracted a conflict. And he arrived.

CLOSURE

Bolsonaro did not condemn the invasion for bad reasons, given that there are no good ones to do so. But Mourão’s thesis, which is not very different from the one that circulates in most of the press – except for the absurd appeal to armed reaction – is pure empty rhetoric. Putin is not even Hitler’s farce.