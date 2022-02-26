‘Ukraine is ready to negotiate a ceasefire,’ says Zelensky spokesperson

Ukrainian government and Russia debate whether talks will take place in Belarus or Poland

disclosure Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, is in an increasingly delicate position, but he refuses to leave the country.



THE Ukraine is willing to start negotiations for a ceasefire with the Russia in the coming days, according to the press secretary of the Ukrainian presidency, Sergii Nykyforov. In a post on social media, Nykyforov said that it is not true that the government headed by the president Volodymyr Zelensky refused to negotiate, and that it agrees with the Russian proposal to start the discussions – however, it is still necessary to define where they will take place. “During these hours, the parties consult about the place and time of the negotiation process. The sooner the negotiations start, the better the chances of resuming normal life,” said the Ukrainian secretary. A government spokesman for Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow wants the talks to take place in Minsk, capital of Belarus, while the Ukrainians have suggested that the talks take place in Warsaw, Poland, a member of NATO, according to Russian news agency Tass. The negotiation process must involve the question of Ukraine’s accession to the military alliance nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), which Russia tries at all costs to prevent because it sees it as a threat to its territory. Meanwhile, Russian troops continue to advance into Ukrainian territory and threaten Kiev. Zelensky denied having left the capital on video this Tuesday, 25.