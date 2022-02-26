Ukraine says it repelled Russian attack on military base in Kiev; explosions are heard across the city – News

Ukrainian troops repelled an attempt by the Russian army to invade and take over a military base located on a boulevard on the outskirts of central Kiev. The information was confirmed this Saturday morning (26) by the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine’s Interfax news agency also reported that Russian soldiers also tried to capture Kiev’s electricity generating stations. Hours earlier, President Zelensky had predicted that Russia planned to take the Ukrainian capital overnight.





“Russian military criminals attacked an important military unit in Kiev located on Victory Avenue. The attack was repelled immediately,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement posted on Facebook.





explosions

In Kiev’s city center, AFP journalists heard loud explosions overnight.

In another statement, the Ukrainian army also reported “heavy fighting” in progress in Vasilkov, about thirty kilometers southwest of Kiev, where the Russians “attempt to drop paratroopers”.

The Ukrainian army had previously reported the destruction of an IL-76 military transport plane in that area.



