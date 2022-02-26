Ukraine War: Kiev’s streets become main battleground in conflict – International

Kiev became the main stage of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the early hours of Saturday, 26. Streets of the city turned into battlefields and shots were heard outside the government headquarters, in the center of the city, as Ukrainian soldiers engaged in combat in different areas. regions.

Authorities have warned Kiev residents of fighting in the city’s streets. At least one witness reported hearing gunshots on the outskirts of the government headquarters in the center of the capital, to Reuters. The Associated Press reported that explosions were heard about half a mile away.

The government-issued warning also recommended that citizens stay in shelters, avoiding being near windows or balconies — an extra precaution against stray bullets and artillery debris. According to data from the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, cited by the Interfax agency, 198 people have died since the start of the Russian invasion, including three children.

Clashes were also recorded in the west and north of the capital. A Ukrainian military garrison was attacked and bombed, but Russian troops were repulsed and a motorized column was eliminated, according to the Ukrainian Army. In the north, a hydroelectric plant was attacked. According to international news agencies, the Russians’ intention to take control of the place would be to cut off the electricity supply to the capital. Ukrainian forces would remain in control of the facility.

The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, denied that regular Russian troops had arrived in the capital. According to the former world boxing champion, Ukrainian troops engaged in combat against “Russian saboteurs”. In all, 35 people were injured during the overnight clashes, including two children. It was unclear whether the figure referred only to civilian casualties.

Despite the Kremlin’s repeated claims that only military targets are being bombed in Ukraine, a residential building near an airport in Kiev was hit by a missile. Videos shared on social media show the moment of impact. The exterior of several apartments was completely destroyed, the interiors burned and debris scattered across the street.