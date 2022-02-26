Ukraine’s President Says Russian Troops Will Try to Take Kiev This Morning

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian troops were preparing a final offensive to take Kiev, the capital, during the early hours of Saturday 26.

“We cannot lose the capital. I speak to our defenders, men and women on all fronts: tonight, the enemy will use all his strength to breach our defenses in the most vile, harsh and inhumane way. They will attempt an attack,” Zelensky said in a video posted on the Ukrainian presidency’s website.

Earlier, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned that Russian troops are “very close to the capital”. He projected that the dawn would be “difficult” for the city.

“Sabotage groups are neutralizing the city’s military and police agencies. The bridges are under special protection and control in the capital. Military equipment and soldiers from the Armed Forces are on patrol,” Klitschko said in a message posted via Telegram.

In the first few minutes of Saturday, the American newspaper New York Times reported several bursts of gunfire in central Kiev. Ukrainian military records that Russian soldiers have entered a district north of the capital and that “sabotage groups” are already operating in the city.

(With information from AFP)