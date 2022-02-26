Ukraine’s President Says Russians Will Try to Take Kiev This Saturday (26)

Kiev overview
Kiev is close to being taken by the Russian army (photo: Daniel LEAL / AFP))

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the invading Russian army is preparing a final offensive to take Kiev, the capital, during the early hours of Saturday.

“We cannot lose the capital. I speak to our defenders, men and women on all fronts: tonight, the enemy will use all their strength to breach our defenses in the most vile, harsh and inhumane way. They will attempt an attack.” declared Zelensky in a video posted on the Ukrainian presidency’s website.

“Today was a difficult day, but with courage. We fought for our State on all fronts, in the south, east, north and in many cities of our beautiful country”, he added.

The Ukrainian leader said he spoke during the day with several Western leaders, including Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz.

“I explained to them the response that the Ukrainians still expect in the face of this aggression. I accepted more help and support. A significant help for our state”, he summarized.

“Our main objective is to end this massacre. The enemy’s losses were very important”, he assured.

