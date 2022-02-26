Ukraine’s President Says Russians Will Try to Take Kiev This Saturday (26)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the invading Russian army is preparing a final offensive to take Kiev, the capital, during the early hours of Saturday.
Read: Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
“We cannot lose the capital. I speak to our defenders, men and women on all fronts: tonight, the enemy will use all their strength to breach our defenses in the most vile, harsh and inhumane way. They will attempt an attack.” declared Zelensky in a video posted on the Ukrainian presidency’s website.
Read: Brazilians will be taken from Kiev on a train arranged by an embassy
The Ukrainian leader said he spoke during the day with several Western leaders, including Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz.
Read: See countries that support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine
“I explained to them the response that the Ukrainians still expect in the face of this aggression. I accepted more help and support. A significant help for our state”, he summarized.
“Our main objective is to end this massacre. The enemy’s losses were very important”, he assured.