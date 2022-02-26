Ukraine’s President Says Russians Will Try to Take Kiev This Saturday (26)

Kiev is close to being taken by the Russian army (photo: Daniel LEAL / AFP))

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the invading Russian army is preparing a final offensive to take Kiev, the capital, during the early hours of Saturday.

“We cannot lose the capital. I speak to our defenders, men and women on all fronts: tonight, the enemy will use all their strength to breach our defenses in the most vile, harsh and inhumane way. They will attempt an attack.” declared Zelensky in a video posted on the Ukrainian presidency’s website.

