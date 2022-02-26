Ukrainian president denies surrender and celebrates arrival of weapons from partners – News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that his ‘allies’ were sending weapons and supplies to help them fight Russia’s invasion and reported a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

“A new day on the diplomatic front started with a conversation with Emmanuel Macron,” tweeted Zelensky. “Weapons and equipment from our allies are on their way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!” he added.





Shortly before, and in a video posted on Facebook, he asked not to believe “a lot of false information” on the internet, according to which he had ordered the surrender of the Ukrainian army.

Dressed in military green and looking tired but determined, Zelensky said, “Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we’re going to protect it all.”

“That’s what I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine!” he exclaimed.





When the video was posted on social media, the sound of explosions and bombing sirens could be heard across the capital, where Ukrainian forces said they had repelled a Russian attack overnight.



