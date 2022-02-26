Ukrainian president says he has ‘dismantled’ Russia’s plan

posted on 02/26/2022 08:46 / updated on 02/26/2022 08:46



(credit: AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday he had “dismantled” Russia’s plan on the third day of its invasion of his country in a video in which he urged Russians to pressure Vladimir Putin to stop the war.

It also called on Germany and Hungary to have the “worth” to support a motion to exclude Russia from the SWIFT international financial transaction system, a key instrument of global finance.

“We stood firm and successfully repelled enemy attacks. Fighting continues in many cities and regions of the country … but it is our army that controls Kiev and the main cities around the capital,” said Zelensky, in a video posted on Facebook.

“The occupiers wanted to block the center of our state and put up puppets, like in Donetsk. We managed to dismantle their plan,” added Zelensky, noting that the Russian army “had no advantage.”

He also accused Russian troops of attacking residential areas and trying to destroy electrical installations.

In an appeal to Western countries to toughen their stance against Russia, the president said Ukraine “has the right to obtain its membership of the European Union”.

He also addressed the Russians, calling on them to ask their government to “stop the war immediately”.

“We know that many people are shocked by the pettiness and cruelty of their government,” he said.

In several Russian cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, anti-war demonstrations were violently suppressed at the start of the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.