Ukrainian soldiers do not surrender and are hailed for ‘heroic act’

For the Ukrainian population, a group of soldiers took heroic action in resisting a Russian approach to the Black Sea. The team was made up of 13 military personnel who refused to lower their weapons amid the Russian invasion that began on Thursday (24/2).

The case took place on Zmiinyi Island, or Snake Island, located about 30 km off the Ukrainian Black Sea coast. The dialogue was published by the Ukrainian newspaper pravda and by an adviser to the Ministry of the Interior, Anton Gerashchenko. According to the information, Russian ships approached the island and ordered:

“This is a Russian warship. I suggest that you put down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary deaths. Otherwise, you will be bombed,” said the naval officer.

The conversation, recorded by radio, had a dialogue between two Ukrainian soldiers. “So I guess that’s it… should I tell them what the fuck?” asked the first. “Well, I guess that’s the case,” replies the other Ukrainian.

Seconds later, the soldiers respond to the Russian attackers: “Warship, fuck you.”

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the 13 soldiers were killed in a bombing shortly after the incident.

“On our Zmiinyi Island, defending this land to the end, the border guards died heroically. But they did not surrender. All will posthumously receive the title of Heroes of Ukraine,” the representative said in a speech on Thursday night. “May the memory of those who gave their lives for Ukraine live forever.”

*Intern under the supervision of Pedro Grigori

