UN estimates that more than 50,000 Ukrainians have left the country in less than 48 hours – News

More than 50,000 Ukrainians have fled their country since the start of the Russian invasion on Thursday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Friday.

“More than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees fled their country in less than 48 hours, most heading to Poland and Moldova. than 100,000 internally displaced in Ukraine because of the conflict.

Grandi also thanked “warmly the governments and citizens of countries that leave their borders open and welcome refugees”. Ukrainians also flee to Hungary and Romania.

In another tweet, he particularly thanked Moldovan President Maïa Sandu for “allowing people fleeing Ukraine to safely cross the border with Moldova”, and assured her that UNHCR “will do everything possible to help mobilize international aid while receiving and welcoming them”.

Russia began an invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, with bombings across the country, including in the capital Kiev.

On Friday, the city was the scene of intense fighting between the invading Russian forces and the Ukrainian army, which Vladimir Putin called to seize power.